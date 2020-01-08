|
|
Lundstrom, James, Sr.
06/26/1934 - 12/30/2019
James Delano (Jim) Lundstrom, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather died peacefully at home on December 30, 2019, at the age of 85 after a long illness.
Jim was born in Oklahoma City in 1934 to Walter and Kathryn Lundstrom and moved to Denver at the age of 2 months.
A graduate of South High School, Jim was an outstanding baseball player. An "All City and State" catcher from South, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. As Irv Brown would say, "Jim Lundstrom, that great South High catcher. He wouldn't pick them off first, he'd pick them off second."
He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Patricia Butefish, on June 27, 1955.
Jim was a Korean War Veteran.
Over the course of their 65 year union, Jim and Pat created many successful businesses. They formed Contract Maintenance Company and Carpet Magnet Company, which employed over 700 people. They owned numerous A&W franchises within the metro area. In 1994, Jim and Pat became the owners of the extremely popular Brewery Bars.
Without question, to them, the births of their children, Douglas (Janice), Michael (Lynda), James Jr., and Susan (Donald Gilbert) were their finest achievement.
Jim epitomized the doting grand "Papa" to Jonathan (Emily), Joel (Laura), Justin, Madyson and Great Grand "Papa" to Caroline and Palmer.
Jim's greatest pleasure was spending time with his lifelong friends, family, and his little dog Lilly. His generous nature will be remembered by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at Horan & McConaty, located at 5303 E County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122. January 14, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Fort Logan Cemetery. Donations may be made in Jim's honor to , , and the ASPCA.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020