Reverend James M. Karepin O.P.
1952 - 2020
Karepin, O.P., Reverend James M.
May 24, 1952 - Oct. 18, 2020

Rev. James M. Karepin, O.P., 68, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 of complications from COVID-19 in Pueblo, CO. Father Karepin was born in Syracuse, NY, entered the Central Province of the Dominican Order in 1984 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1990. Before becoming a Dominican Friar, Fr. Karepin completed degrees in Modern Language and French at the University of Notre Dame, IN and Middlebury College, VT. His theological training was at Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis, MO. He taught French and Theology at Fenwick High School, Oak Park, IL and at Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, East Syracuse, NY. Fr. Karepin was bi-ritual, meaning he celebrated the Sacraments in both the Latin Rite and Ukrainian Catholic Rite. Father had many assignments in different eparchies and dioceses in the United States and in France. He served in various capacities at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cathedral, Chicago, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Parish, Syracuse, NY, St. Michael Parish, Onondaga Hill, NY, and St. Louis Ukrainian Parish in St. Louis, MO. In Paris, he was part of a team at the Dominican Ecumenical Center and its renowned journal, Istina. He also served at St. Volodymry Cathedral, Notre Dame de Paris, and at Bichat Hospital. His most recent assignment was at Transfiguration Ukrainian Church, Denver, CO. A sensitive soul, animated, quick-witted and comical, with a self-deprecating humor, Fr. Jim kept everyone on their toes. He is survived by his cousins, Barbara Gallagher, Marian Crosby, Rev. Bohdan Winnicki and Renata Glinska. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at St. Dominic Church in Denver, CO, beginning at 9:00 AM with Morning Prayer followed by Ukrainian prayers, a short visitation, and Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 AM. Memorial Donations to the Dominican Friars, Central Province, 1910 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL, 60608 are greatly appreciated.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
