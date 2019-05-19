|
Morrison, James
October 22, 1934 - May 7, 2019
FRANKTOWN - James Ray Morrison, of Franktown, Colorado died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019 in Swedish Hospital surrounded by family.
Jim was born in in Denver, Colorado on October 22, 1934 to Florence Alice Winn and Homer Berry Morrison. He was the youngest of 5 children (Dorothy, Dick, Barry, Barbara). He grew up in north Denver and attended West High School. Jim's primary career was in the union plumbing trade although he did a 2-year stint in the army, taught apprenticeship school, served on the State Plumbing Board and was an estimator, foreman, building inspector and business owner over the course of his work history. Jim was married to Fran Morrison (58 years), raised four children and spent most of his adult life in the home he built in Franktown, Colorado (50 years).
Jim is survived by his wife Fran Morrison and four children, James (Dodi) Morrison of Centennial, CO, Lisa (Rick) Randall of Greenfield, IN, David Morrison of Aurora, CO and Laura (Ashley) Fryer of Carnation, WA. Jim also leaves behind four grandchildren (Annie, Julia, Dustin and Bill), two great-grandchildren (Micah and Lenore), and his sisters Dorothy Cady and Barbara Powell as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim's life was focused on family, work and cars. Jim lived the American Dream: he started with very little but through hard work and a belief in himself, he was able to achieve remarkable things and retire comfortably in his old age.
Although he worked a full-time job, taught apprenticeship classes in the evenings and worked to finish the house, he also carved out time to play board games and take his family fishing, hiking, camping and snowmobiling.
Helping others was as natural as breathing for Jim. He regularly stopped to help stranded motorists on the side of the road or dropped by a neighbor's home to help them with a plumbing problem or automotive repair. Jim was generous with his time, his heart, and his know-how. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019