|
|
Nieto, James "Santiago"
Dec. 1, 1932 - Nov. 28, 2019
Born in Oak Creek, CO to Santiago & Aurora Nieto. Brother to Sarah Esparza, Raul Nieto & Jess Nieto. Uncle to numerous Nieces & Nephews. Marine Corp. Veteran. Lifelong employee of The City of Denver. Loved the Broncos. Rosary, 10:30 am, Funeral 11 am, Tuesday, December 10, St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2905 Federal Blvd., 80211. Full obituary at AllVeterans.com. Donations, in Mr. Nieto's name, can be made to the Denver Animal Shelter.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 8, 2019