Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
2905 Federal Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Nieto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Santiago" Nieto


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Santiago" Nieto Obituary
Nieto, James "Santiago"
Dec. 1, 1932 - Nov. 28, 2019

Born in Oak Creek, CO to Santiago & Aurora Nieto. Brother to Sarah Esparza, Raul Nieto & Jess Nieto. Uncle to numerous Nieces & Nephews. Marine Corp. Veteran. Lifelong employee of The City of Denver. Loved the Broncos. Rosary, 10:30 am, Funeral 11 am, Tuesday, December 10, St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2905 Federal Blvd., 80211. Full obituary at AllVeterans.com. Donations, in Mr. Nieto's name, can be made to the Denver Animal Shelter.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -