|
|
DeBouse, James Oscar
June 1, 1946 - March 28, 2019
James will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Karen and their son, Darren DeBouse of Denver, CO (Shameka Avery-DeBouse); his first wife, Marilyn Ann Berry of Hill City, KS and their children Monique Berry, Jeanette Foster, Tina DeBouse of Denver, CO and Solreah DeBouse of Muncie, IN; brother Donald DeBouse of Charlotte, NC (Diane), four grandchildren, Jahnique Stroud, Stephen Foster Jr., Noah DeBouse, Jonah DeBouse, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Celebration of Life, Monday, 2:00 pm, Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace To conclude. Please share condolences at www.pipkinbraswell.com. Family at 18199 E. 47th Place.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019