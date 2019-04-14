|
DeLuca, James P.
"Jimmy" "Big Jim"
passed away on April 8, 2019. Jimmy was born in Pueblo, CO and was a proud Italian man who loved golf, cigars, and cheering on the Dodgers and Rockies. He will be dearly missed by his children, James DeLuca and Joely (Steve) Maddux and his grandchildren, Gianni DeLuca, Vivienne DeLuca, Scarlet Paser-DeLuca and Samuel Maddux.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley (Grimes) of Waxahachie, TX, his siblings, John DeLuca, Robert DeLuca and Emma Marascola, and his parents Peter and Catherine (Granato) DeLuca.
Visitation for Jimmy will be at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary, Thursday, April 25, 2019 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Jimmy at St. Mark Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch, Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30am followed by a lunch reception. Burial will be at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Big Jim enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels each Friday, in lieu of flowers a donation to Meals on Wheels will be appreciated.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019