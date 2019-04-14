Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
For more information about
James DeLuca
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Highlands Ranch, CO
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James DeLuca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. DeLuca


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James P. DeLuca Obituary
DeLuca, James P.
"Jimmy" "Big Jim"

passed away on April 8, 2019. Jimmy was born in Pueblo, CO and was a proud Italian man who loved golf, cigars, and cheering on the Dodgers and Rockies. He will be dearly missed by his children, James DeLuca and Joely (Steve) Maddux and his grandchildren, Gianni DeLuca, Vivienne DeLuca, Scarlet Paser-DeLuca and Samuel Maddux.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley (Grimes) of Waxahachie, TX, his siblings, John DeLuca, Robert DeLuca and Emma Marascola, and his parents Peter and Catherine (Granato) DeLuca.

Visitation for Jimmy will be at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary, Thursday, April 25, 2019 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Jimmy at St. Mark Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch, Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30am followed by a lunch reception. Burial will be at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery at 1:00pm.

Big Jim enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels each Friday, in lieu of flowers a donation to Meals on Wheels will be appreciated.

Please visit www.olingerchapelhill.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now