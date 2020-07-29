Dikeou, James P.06/22/1933 - 07/16/2020James P. Dikeou age 87 fell asleep in the Lord on July 16, 2020. He was born June 22, 1933 in Denver, Colorado preceded in death by his parents Panayes (Pete) G. and Antigone Dikeou, his beloved wife Mary Ann, his brother George, his great grandson Camden. He is survived by his cherished and long-time companion Debbie. Children: Annie (Danny), Taky, and Deano. Grandchildren: MaryAnn (Patrick), Tammy (Steve), and Lauryn. Great grandchildren: Julianna and Jace. Brothers: John (Andrea), Deno (Pamela) and several nephews and nieces. In 1951 he graduated from East High school in Denver, where he lettered in football beginning his sophomore year. The only sophomore to do so in a nine year span. In 1955 he graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a business and economics degree and belonged to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. From 1958-1977 he helped build Dikeou Realty. James was an outstanding ballroom dancer and a sports enthusiast. He was always optimistic, encouraging, loved by everyone he met and will be greatly missed. Services are private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver CO 80246.