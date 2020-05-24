We moved to Denver nine years ago to be close to our family. Early on we met Jim who then lived in the same community. I was recruited by Jim to work in our community and we usually saw him at church every Sunday at Saint Vincent de Paul. It turned out that he was my older brother's boss when they worked for an engineering company together and my brother and we selected our community to live after spending some time with my brother and sister-in-law. Periodically my brother and I would have breakfast with Jim and the breakfasts were very enjoyable because Jim was such a fine person. We will miss him very much because he was the best.



Bruce Campbell

Friend