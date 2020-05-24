James P. Sheehan
1927 - 2020
Sheehan, James P.
09/11/1927 - 05/17/2020

Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jeannette and his sister Eleanor. Survived by four children - Kevin (Kathy), Kenneth (Terrie), John (Beth), and Mary Ruffner; also survived by 6 grandchildren. Donations may be made to Colorado Vincentian Volunteers, 1732 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203.




Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 23, 2020
We moved to Denver nine years ago to be close to our family. Early on we met Jim who then lived in the same community. I was recruited by Jim to work in our community and we usually saw him at church every Sunday at Saint Vincent de Paul. It turned out that he was my older brother's boss when they worked for an engineering company together and my brother and we selected our community to live after spending some time with my brother and sister-in-law. Periodically my brother and I would have breakfast with Jim and the breakfasts were very enjoyable because Jim was such a fine person. We will miss him very much because he was the best.
Bruce Campbell
Friend
May 22, 2020
I am writing as a Sister of St. Joseph - thus a sister to Jim's sister Eleanor - and as part of an old Denver family. I met Jim while he was a volunteer at the seminary - and everyone knew of Eleanor's love for him. What a wonderful family! May all of you be joyful in the blessings you've inherited and enjoyed for so many years! Peace to you, Sister Mary McGlone, CSJ
Mary McGlone
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
