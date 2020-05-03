Samaras, James Paul
James "Jim" Paul Samaras of Denver, Colorado entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Jim's courage and the legacy he created during his lifetime, was a collective testament until his last breath. He was a loving husband, father, Papou, brother, uncle and cousin.
Jim was born in Chicago, IL on May 25, 1933, to father Paul James Samaras and mother Mary Samaras. The youngest of three children, Jim helped out in his family's restaurant starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to care for his family led him to Denver where he attended East High School and later graduating from the University of Denver with a degree in Business. In 1958 Jim met Mary Saponas at an Ahepa Temple valentines dance and after a two year courtship, that included bongo serenades over the phone, the two married on June 29, 1960.
Jim was an honored serviceman in the military, where he served in the Navy. His commitment to country empowered and fortified his faith. He was one of the founding members who helped establish Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church where he attended and sang in the choir and translated hymns in Spanish.
Jim will always be remembered for his strength (both physical and spiritual), loving devotion to his children and grandchildren, sense of humor, quick wit, and countless card games played with many relatives after holiday dinner celebrations.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Samaras, his sister's Ann Rouhas and Helen Paulos, and granddaughter Arianna Samaras. He is survived by his wife Mary Samaras; children Sophia Theodore (Scott), Paul Samaras (April), Stephani Samaras (Patrick Korsnick) and Georgette Samaras; grandchildren Alexi Theodore, Steven Theodore, Tiffany Theodore, Christopher Theodore, James Samaras, John Samaras, and Addison Samaras-Korsnick.
A private Funeral Service for family will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Greenwood Village, CO, and livestreamed at 10:30 am from the church's website at www.stcatherinechurch.org.
People wishing to honor Jim's lifelong commitment to his family, community and church can make donations to the Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church Beautification and Iconography Fund. Please send all donations to the Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church at 5555 South Yosemite Street Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.