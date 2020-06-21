James R. Fitzjarrell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitzjarrell, James R.
May 2, 1940 - June 9, 2020

James R. Fitzjarrell, "Jim/Fitz", of Broomfield, CO, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Balfour Care Center in Louisville, CO after an 11 - year battle with ALS. Jim was born on May 2, 1940 in Alton, Illinois. He graduated from St. Ambrose College, Davenport, Iowa in 1963. He was employed throughout college at Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA), and continued employment there until his move to Colorado. He joined Hewlett Packard in 1981 and took retirement in 1999. He continued in several consulting positions for a few more years. He resided in Centennial, Colorado until moving to Broomfield, Colorado in 2017. Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Starla of Broomfield, CO, son James R. Fitzjarrell Jr. (Jay) of Granada, MS, grandson James R. Fitzjarrell III, (Jimmie) and his wife Kaitlyn, and two great grandchildren, Landon and Cora Beth Fitzjarrell of Geneva, IL. He is survived by two stepsons, Craig Norman of Pendleton, OR, and Marshal Norman (Lisa) and granddaughter Sydnee of Erie, C0, and Taylor (JJ) Moritz of Ft. Collins, CO. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nadine Sievers of Gettysburg, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to COVID, a celebration and memorial will be held at a future date.
Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the ALS Assoc. (Rocky Mountain Chapter), TruCare Hospice of Boulder, CO. or Our Father Lutheran Church in Centennial, CO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved