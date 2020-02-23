Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
2559 S. Federal Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
1530 N. Logan Street
Denver, CO
View Map

Rev. James R. Purfield


1926 - 2020
Rev. James R. Purfield Obituary
Purfield, Rev. James R.
February 19, 2020

Father Purfield passed away February 19, 2020. He was pastor for many years at All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2pm-4pm followed immediately by Vigil Service, both to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 2559 S. Federal Blvd, Denver. Funeral Mass Monday, February 24, 2020, 10am, Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 1530 N. Logan Street, Denver. Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020
