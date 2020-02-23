|
Purfield, Rev. James R.
February 19, 2020
Father Purfield passed away February 19, 2020. He was pastor for many years at All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2pm-4pm followed immediately by Vigil Service, both to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 2559 S. Federal Blvd, Denver. Funeral Mass Monday, February 24, 2020, 10am, Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 1530 N. Logan Street, Denver. Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020