Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
View Map

James S. Harrington


1964 - 2020
James S. Harrington Obituary
Harrington, James S.
Jim
06/08/1964 - 03/04/2020

Jim Harrington, age 55, of Centennial, CO passed away on March 4, 2020. Jim is survived by his sons, Shane and Ty, his father, Jim (Martha), mother, Judy, and siblings Julie (Dan), Jodie, David and Debbie. A Funeral Mass for Jim will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2pm at Horan McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, Colorado. A reception will follow at Valley Country Club. A full obituary is posted at https://horancares.com/obits/james-jim-s-harrington/
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020
