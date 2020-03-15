|
|
Harrington, James S.
Jim
06/08/1964 - 03/04/2020
Jim Harrington, age 55, of Centennial, CO passed away on March 4, 2020. Jim is survived by his sons, Shane and Ty, his father, Jim (Martha), mother, Judy, and siblings Julie (Dan), Jodie, David and Debbie. A Funeral Mass for Jim will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2pm at Horan McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, Colorado. A reception will follow at Valley Country Club. A full obituary is posted at https://horancares.com/obits/james-jim-s-harrington/
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020