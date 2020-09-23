1/1
James S. Mandel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mandel, James S.

James Mandel was the kindest, most generous man in the room, except when he wanted to appear brazenly outspoken and outrageous. Jimmy could out-swear a drunken sailor and make you laugh and blush simultaneously. Born to Goldene and Paul Mandel in Denver, CO, he was the middle of three children and the most brash. At the age of 7, Jimmy's uncles would put him and his younger cousin, Linda, on a couple of Shetlands, give them some change, and send them off toward the horizon to seek personal growth and Dairy Queen. That was the beginning of Jimmy's love for travel, adventure and fine dining. He took luxurious trips with his wife and high school sweetheart, Mindy Mandel, who preceded him in death by 13 years. In recent years, when his MS kept him from traveling to exotic places, he imported food, courtesy of the world wide web and Amazon. As the Senior Vice President of Vail Resorts Development, Jimmy was the lead attorney in the company's IPO. Jimmy loved his animals. Over the course of his life, he doted over 6 dogs, 3 cats and 1 potty mouthed parrot. He lived his life by his own rules and died five days after his 70th birthday due to complications related to Covid-19. He is survived by his older sister, Jacquie (Michael) Yoches, and preceded in death by his younger brother, Steven Mandel. Jimmy clearly stated "no memorial service," but if you want to remember him, please send donations to Rocky Mountain MS Center (www.mscenter.org) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved