Sepenzis, James
James Sepenzis nee Lentgis, passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure at home in Denver, CO on September 18, 2019
Jim was born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on July 22, 1937 to Constantine Lentgis and Mary Konstand of Greek heritage. His early education was completed at Quebec High School and Stanstead College. He attended Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario from 1955-59 where he earned a General BA in Politics, English and Philosophy.
In 1960 Jim began his career in finance with the Royal Bank of Canada in Montreal. From there he moved to Smith Barney in Manhattan, NY in 1964 where he accepted a position as an institutional salesman. Over the next 20 years he became well known on Wall Street for his impeccable integrity. He eventually became a Vice President and Manager of the institutional sales department. In 1984 he moved on to become a founding partner of Needham and Company.
Jim loved the Rocky Mountains where he hiked, skied and fly fished with family and friends. He moved the family to Cherry Hills Village, CO in 1995 to live the Colorado lifestyle. He worked in Denver at Hanifen Imhoff and, subsequent to their acquisition at Stifel Nicolaus until he retired in 2005. Holidays and weekends were spent in the mountains enjoying the great outdoors. As empty nesters, Jim and Barbara retired to Edwards, CO. They had skied many mountains but loved Vail Valley the best. Jim's debilitating stroke in 2008 sadly compromised his health over the years and necessitated a move back to Denver in 2015.
Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Jean Sepenzis nee D'Andrea, daughter Andrea Jean Sepenzis, son Alexander James Sepenzis and daughter-in-law Gloria Novoa Sepenzis. He is survived by his relations from a previous marriage: son, Thomas Andrew Sepenzis; daughter Danya Kathryn Sepenzis Weller; son-in-law Michael Weller; grandson Sean Weller and granddaughter Brooke Weller. In addition, he is survived by his younger sister Vangie Lentgis; brother-in-law James Garofalo; sister-in-law Theresa Garofalo; nieces-in-law, Jessica and Lauren Garofalo; sister-in-law Lisa Garofalo. Jim was preceded in death by his youngest sister Corinne Lentgis Gittleman. All the immediate family gathered in Denver to say their goodbyes shortly before he passed away.
Jim was well regarded if not loved by all who knew him from longstanding clients to business colleagues, from friends to family. His intelligence and humor shone through with a twinkle in his eyes, kind smile and gentlemanly manner.
At his request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of his life will be planned for later this year. Donations in his memory may be sent to the National .
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019