Sheeder, James
04/26/1928 - 11/7/2019
James Sheeder, 91, of Littleton, CO passed away on November 7, 2019 of natural causes. James was a teacher for 35 years, 28 of them with the Denver Public School District. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling, square dancing, traveling, reading, and most of all his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Zola; children, Kimberly, Lance, Lyle, Kelly, Carol, and Rebecca; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. No services will be held.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019