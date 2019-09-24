|
|
Travers, James
07/14/1925 - 09/19/2019
James Michael Travers, age 94, died at home on September 19. Born in Eastlake, Colorado, he graduated from the University of Denver and worked for Mountain Bell.
Survivors include daughter Mary (Carl) of Highlands Ranch, Michael (Marie) of Colorado Springs, granddaughters Maggie and Caroline, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 27 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (2375 E. Arizona Ave.) with a rosary at 7:00 PM Thursday, September 26 at Horan & McConaty (1091 S. Colorado Blvd).
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019