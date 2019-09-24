Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
2375 E. Arizona Ave.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
James Travers


1925 - 2019
James Travers Obituary
Travers, James
07/14/1925 - 09/19/2019

James Michael Travers, age 94, died at home on September 19. Born in Eastlake, Colorado, he graduated from the University of Denver and worked for Mountain Bell.
Survivors include daughter Mary (Carl) of Highlands Ranch, Michael (Marie) of Colorado Springs, granddaughters Maggie and Caroline, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 27 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (2375 E. Arizona Ave.) with a rosary at 7:00 PM Thursday, September 26 at Horan & McConaty (1091 S. Colorado Blvd).
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Horan & McConaty
