|
|
James Valentine Jacksina, 90, of Littleton, preceded in death by his wife, Avis, partner Joan and brother, Robert. Jim grew up in Utica, New York. He owned a motel there. He is a WWII Army veteran. He moved to Colorado and was a fleet manager for Kumpf Lincoln, a golf club distributor for Gart Brothers. He enjoyed being a member of the Denver Santa Claus Shop. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:30am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton. Committal Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019