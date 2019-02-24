Home

Services
St Frances Cabrini Parish
6673 W Chatfield Ave
Littleton, CO 80128
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
6673 W. Chatfield Ave.
Littleton, CO
James Valentine Jacksina Obituary
James Valentine Jacksina, 90, of Littleton, preceded in death by his wife, Avis, partner Joan and brother, Robert. Jim grew up in Utica, New York. He owned a motel there. He is a WWII Army veteran. He moved to Colorado and was a fleet manager for Kumpf Lincoln, a golf club distributor for Gart Brothers. He enjoyed being a member of the Denver Santa Claus Shop. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:30am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton. Committal Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019
