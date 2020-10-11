1/
James VanMeter
1938 - 2020
Van Meter, James
Jim
07/14/1938 - 09/30/20

Born in Cheyenne County, KS to Simon and Lois Van Meter, Jim graduated from Idalia High School in Idalia, CO; attended the University of Colorado and earned a BA in Education and a MA in Parks and Recreation at Colorado State College (UNC). At Colorado State College, Jim was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After college, Jim taught in Big Springs, NE; Colorado Springs, CO and Arroyo Grande, CA. He moved on to the field of Parks and Recreation and was the Parks and Recreation Director in Sterling, CO; Northglenn, CO; and Adams County, CO. An interest in real estate moved him to becoming a Realtor. In 1991, Jim was Salesman of the Year at Barry & Associates. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf, travel, walk on the beach and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joy, son Scott (Mitzi), daughter Jill (Wayde), four grandchildren Chris, Cody, Jordan, Jackson and four great grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Lane and Logan. Jim was preceded in death by his oldest son, Mike, and his parents. There will be a private family memorial.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
