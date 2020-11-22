1/
James W. McBride Jr.
1936 - 2020
McBride, Jr., James W.
May 23, 1936 - Nov. 16, 2020

James W. McBride Jr., of Arvada, Colorado was born May 23, 1936 and passed November 16, 2020. James was a kind and gentle man of few words, a big heart, and an enormous devotion to family. James is survived by his sons, Patrick McBride (Susan) and Michael McBride; his brother, Chuck Caisse (Lola); his granddaughters, Sara Ross (David) and Katie Malpica (Cristian); his great granddaughter, Abigail Ross; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. James was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Ellen McBride; his parents, Louise Caisse and James McBride Sr; his stepfather, Emile Caisse; and his sisters, Mary Dieball and Sandy Ringler. Funeral service, Tuesday, 1:30 pm, Olinger Crown Pavilion of Reflection, interment to follow.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
