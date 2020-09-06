Wall, Deacon JamesAugust 9, 1933 - August 31, 2020Joyful shepherd of his family, and faithful servant of the Lord, Deacon James Wall died peacefully in Denver, Colorado on August 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Deacon Jim was born August 9, 1933 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the second child of Hon. Lucius John Wall and Theresa Eleanor Finnell Wall. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lucius "PQ" Wall, and his sister Eleanor Wall Sullivan. He is survived by his beloved wife Harriet "Joey" (Fish) Wall and their six children: Brenda (Dave) Overton; Kathleen (Dean) Sturm; James T Wall; Cecilia Wall; Eileen (Tom) Gray; and Mary (Charlie) Scerbo. He will be missed by his loving grandchildren Theresa (Overton) Brennan, Dennis Overton, Kevin Overton, Laura (Overton) Diehl, Katherine (Sturm) Lietz, Mitchell Sturm, Nate Sturm, Erin Wall, Molly Turner, Mack Turner, Joshua, Brennen, Ryland and Bryce Gray, and Charlie, Anthony, Joey, and Gianna Scerbo. Also, great-grandchildren Danny and Lily Roland, Camden and Bea Diehl, Adilynd and Rylie Lietz, Stetton, Duke and Wayde Sturm, and the many nieces, nephews and godchildren who grieve his loss.Deacon Jim graduated from Regis High School and NYU with a degree in Arts and Science. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army in 1955 as a sharpshooter and Honor Guard serving for 3 years. He married the love of his life, Joey Fish in 1960 and together they centered their lives around their devout Catholic faith. They raised their children in a home that was filled with laughter, prayer, and love.Deacon Jim was involved in his children's active lives whether it be coaching, timing at swim meets, raising funds for the Holy Family Booster Club, or chaperoning dances. He loved his fireworks, racing against and diving with his kids in swimming pools and enjoyed hunting with his son Jim and buddy Ross. He relished dressing up as a leprechaun to bring in small gifts for the students at Sts. Peter and Paul School. Friends of his children were always welcome to family dinner. Deacon Jim was a stockbroker with Bosworth and Sullivan and later opened his own business as an investment advisor and proprietor of Wall and Co. However, Deacon Jim found his true calling when he attended St. Thomas Seminary and was ordained a Deacon on June 8, 1996 faithfully serving the parishes of St. Bernadette in Lakewood and Sts. Peter and Paul in Wheat Ridge. He found great joy in sharing his devotion to the Blessed Mother by teaching the parish school children to pray the rosary. He served and was a chaplain for the Legion of Mary and a member of the Knights of Columbus receiving their Pro-Life award. He worked tirelessly in defense of human life, especially of the unborn and was the first Deacon in Colorado to receive the Legatus award in 2009 for his pro-life work. He humbly prayed to the Holy Spirit to guide him with every homily delivered. He lived the fiat of his Catholic faith; always saying yes when God called and bringing the sacraments and his faithful presence to countless souls.Deacon Jim will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, and wit. He was a master storyteller with the Irish gift of gab. Many will remember Deacon Jim on the altar at baptisms, weddings and funerals; his visits to celebrate new babies, birthdays and milestones; and the peace and prayer-filled comfort he brought to the hospital and homes of sick and grieving family and friends. He had a mischievous sense of humor honed in his early days with his siblings in Sioux Falls. He loved a good joke, especially when it was at his expense.His work is finished now. He will never know how many remember the warmth of his brilliant blue eyes, the generous love and complete attention he always gave, and the lives he brought to Christ through his example.His master said to him, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant'. Matthew 25: 21aOffice of Dead, Vigil and Rosary Tuesday, September 8, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Basilica Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Archdiocese of Denver Catholic Charities "Respect Life Denver Office " donorrelations@ccdenver.org