|
|
Burghardt, James William
December 8, 1918 - March 8, 2020
An authentic member of "the greatest generation," James William Burghardt succumbed to heart failure on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 101.
Visitation, beginning at 5pm, and a Rosary, starting at 7pm, will be conducted Thursday evening March 12 at Horan & McConaty, 1091 South Colorado Boulevard, in Denver. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday morning March 13 at 10am at the Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 South Monaco Parkway in Denver. Interment, with full military honors, will occur at Mount Olivet Cemetery at Noon.
He is survived by daughters Kathleen Myers of Centennial and Carol Taylor of Denver, a sister, Anna Baker of Chicago, five grandchildren, Jeremy Myers (Marti) of Centennial, Stephen Myers (Carolyn) of Denver, Jonathan Myers (Kim) of Denver, Susan Myers of New York City, and David Taylor of Denver, and two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Crosby Myers of Denver.
James Burghardt was born in Topeka, Kansas, and grew up in Chicago. He was drafted into the Army in 1941, shortly before Pearl Harbor, and was rapidly identified as officer material, leading to promotions. In 1943 he was detailed as a captain to Southern England, where he assumed command of a new Allied prisoner of war camp south of London. The camp held German pilots and airmen and Russian pilots. James had highly accurate memories of the camp's operation, where the men were treated well. He reported that the prisoners, especially the Germans who had been conscripted, were cooperative because they were free of combat and would be going home.
Following the end of the war, James was assigned to Korea, where he served until 1949 as a major, then transitioned to the U.S. Army Reserve, where he retired as a Colonel. Upon returning to Chicago, he met and married Mary Ann Rohr (who pre-deceased him in 1998). They moved to Denver where he held a variety of positions.
In 1960 he was named manager of the passenger terminal at Buckley Air National Guard base, a role he held for 22 years until his retirement in 1982. Family members recall visiting Buckley years later and still seeing remnants of James' leadership style in signs and procedures on base.
He was active in the Retired Officers Association and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. A notable family tradition was observing James' birthdays at White Fence Farm, which continued until his 100th birthday last year. He was an active member of the Church of the Risen Christ until his move to the Holly Creek Retirement Community where he lived for the past 11 years, and relished being one of its oldest residents.
James was cherished among his family and friends for his sharp faculties, excellent memory, and wry wit.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 11, 2020