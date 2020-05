Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jan's life story with friends and family

Share Jan's life story with friends and family

Nad-Duris, Jan "John Von-Duris"



Jan Nad-Duris, born Sept. 23 1926, passed away May 10 2020. He worked as a civil engineer for City of Denver and is survived by his son.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store