Hultin, Jane Alice
Jane died peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 77 from respiratory failure. She was surrounded by her family and friends and died, as she had lived, with courage, grace and good humor. She is survived by her brother Paul Hultin, nephew Benjamin Clark, niece Kara Hultin, and her beloved dog Dickie. Jane was born in Midland, Michigan in 1942 and grew up there until she attended Michigan State University returning to Midland where she graduated from Northwood Institute. After working for Dow Chemical in Chicago, she moved to Denver where she was the long-time secretary and legal assistant for Robert Harry, the celebrated trial lawyer at the Denver law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs. Jane was always in the courtroom with Mr. Harry when he was in trial. After she left Davis Graham, Jane managed the City Floral Garden Center. She lived in the same beautiful home in Park Hill for more than 40 years and created an extraordinary garden which was on many Park Hill garden tours and was a wonderful venue for family and neighborhood celebrations including her legendary "Guy " parties. Jane had a passion for adventure and traveled the world with friends and by herself including solo trips to Africa, the Amazon, and the Silk Road. After she retired, Jane volunteered for many community organizations, finally focusing on the Central City Opera where she volunteered for more than 15 years. She regularly traveled the country to see her favorite artists perform her favorite operas. Her spirit of service, independence and loyalty informed her many life-long friendships with her neighbors and friends all over the country. She will be sorely missed by her family, colleagues at Central City, and her many friends. Jane's life and memory may be honored by making a contribution to the Central City Opera https://centralcityopera.org/support-us/. A party to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 8, 2020