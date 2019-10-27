Denver Post Obituaries
Jane Brazda Obituary
Brazda, Jane
May 11, 1939 - October 22, 2019

Jane went to join her Lord and savior on October 22. Jane is survived by her three sons: Mike, Jeff and Scott Salter. Jane was blessed with 7 grandchildren and one great grandson. Jane was a strong believer and never wavered in the confidence of her salvation. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial service: Tuesday, October 29, 10am, Crossroads Church, 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, CO 80234.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019
