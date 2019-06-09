Home

Jane E. Willson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane E. Willson Obituary
Willson, Jane E.
9/11/1930 - 5/24/2019

Jane was born in Limon, Colorado, the daughter of Marie and Dean Willson. She graduated from the Limon schools and the University of Colorado, receiving a degree in education. Jane taught at Park Hill Elementary School and several other DPS schools. She is survived by her sister Helen (George) Redhair. She was a lifelong traveler and always had a book in her hand. Donations may be made to the Limon Memorial Library Board - P.O. Box 236 Limon, Colorado 80828 in Jane's memory.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019
