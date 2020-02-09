Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
830 Elm Street
Denver, CO
View Map
Jane Gallegos


1923 - 2020
Jane Gallegos Obituary
Gallegos, Jane
March 28, 1923 - February 2, 2020

Jane Gallegos (born Juanita Maria Gomez in Vigil, Colorado in 1923) was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife who always put her family first. The eldest of nine children born to Andres and Clorinda Torres, she moved the family to Denver after World War II, where she met Sam Gallegos, a carrier pilot for the U.S. Navy. They married in 1950 in Mobile, Alabama, and lived all over the United States until 1967 when he retired from service and they returned to live in Denver. Jane has seven children: Michael, Sharon, Ellen, Patricia, Sam Jr., John, Paula and Christopher. She has eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Rebeca, Erica, Richard, Madeline, Dante, Jacqueline and Devin. She also has two great-grandchildren, Elora and Jordan, and one great-great grandson Oliver. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, her husband Sam and her daughter Michael Sharon.
Please join our family and friends for a celebration of Jane's life on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11 am Christ the King Catholic Church, 830 Elm Street, Denver, CO 80220. Visitation and a Rosary will be held February 14th beginning at 5 pm at the Horan & McConaty Chapel, 1091 S Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80246.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Hope Center for Adults program, 3475 Holly St, Denver, CO 80207, Colorado Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/colorado19, or The American Indian College Fund at americanindiancollegefund.org.
Published in www.denverpost.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
