Heinz, Jane
Oct. 21, 1950 - Aug. 1, 2020
Jane Heinz was a child of the 60s, born Oct. 21, 1950. She grew up in Denver, moving from several homes until her family settled at 617 Albion St. in time for her to start fifth grade at Steck Elementary School and later attend Hill Junior High School and George Washington High School.
Jane became a world traveler after graduating with a history degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, and she also learned to speak Norwegian. From there, she went to Norway to work two separate years on farms, and while there she found and connected with extended family members. Her travels continued throughout her life, from Morocco to China to Mexico. She visited every populated continent. These trips were not solo journeys, and usually she would invite family members to go with her. She also prioritized visiting family members who lived out of state, as maintaining familial relationships was very important to her.
She loved hiking in the Rockies with her mother and brothers, looking for and identifying wild flowers. She often brought her nieces and nephews along on hikes as well.
Jane could tell you a lot about Colorado's history, as she volunteered at Four Mile House. Nieces and nephews spent countless hours with Jane at her home, which was filled with her beautiful embroidery and treasures from her traveling adventures.
Jane loved animals, and although the squirrel in her yard made her angry because it would dig up her bulbs, she could never harm it. She worked at the Denver Dumb Friends League, which evolved into her long-term entrepreneurial career as co-owner of Pet Tenders, which led her to meet many of Denver's citizens as she cared for their pets while they travelled.
Jane had her own menagerie of pets that included at one time or another a beloved dog, cats, a rabbit, reptiles and an African Gray parrot. She always made a point of taking in animals who might otherwise be difficult to adopt because of age or other reasons.
Fiercely independent and deeply thoughtful, Jane left many legacies among her friends and loved ones about how to live a well-considered life.
While Jane travelled and cared for animals and found wildflowers, she was not unaware of her surroundings, reading and following the news of the day, listening especially to Colorado Public Radio.
In lieu of flowers, friends of Jane are invited to make a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League or Colorado Public Radio.
A longer tribute to Jane is available at www.thenaturalfuneral.com/jane-heinz/
.