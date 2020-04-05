|
|
Ledesma, Jane L.
November 13, 1937 - March 29, 2020
82, died from COVID19 complications. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Ledesma; parents Alvaro and Julia Barnett; brother Charlie Barnett. Survived by son Patrick (Diane) Ledesma; daughter Michele (Larry) Martinez; grandchildren Joelle Martinez (Jason Prutch), Andre Martinez; great-grandchildren Isabella Jane & Mateo Prutch. Jane made numerous friends in her lifetime and would speak to anyone, even a passerby. Jane proudly dedicated over 60 years to the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW for which she served as State and National Officer and received many volunteering awards. Family was everything to her and she was a very faithful person who will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Due to current circumstances, private services will be held. Future public services will be announced at a later date. Jane asked donations be made in her memory to VFW National Home for Children, General Medical Fund, 3573 S Waverly Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, Attn: Director of Donations.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020