Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Ledesma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane L. Ledesma


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane L. Ledesma Obituary
Ledesma, Jane L.
November 13, 1937 - March 29, 2020

82, died from COVID19 complications. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Ledesma; parents Alvaro and Julia Barnett; brother Charlie Barnett. Survived by son Patrick (Diane) Ledesma; daughter Michele (Larry) Martinez; grandchildren Joelle Martinez (Jason Prutch), Andre Martinez; great-grandchildren Isabella Jane & Mateo Prutch. Jane made numerous friends in her lifetime and would speak to anyone, even a passerby. Jane proudly dedicated over 60 years to the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW for which she served as State and National Officer and received many volunteering awards. Family was everything to her and she was a very faithful person who will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Due to current circumstances, private services will be held. Future public services will be announced at a later date. Jane asked donations be made in her memory to VFW National Home for Children, General Medical Fund, 3573 S Waverly Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827, Attn: Director of Donations.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -