Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Little Ivy Chapel at Fairmount
430 S. Quebec St.
Denver, CO
Jane Lee Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Jane Lee
1920 - 2019

Jane Lee Jackson was born August 23, 1920 in Charleston, West Virginia where she graduated from Garnet High School and West Virginia State College before earning a Masters Degree in Education at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. She taught in both the Denver and Topeka Public Schools. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Denver Chapter, Links Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Hubert L. Jones and her sister, Laura Brown. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Ross and her three children, Philip M. Jones, Diane Faith Jones and Toni Duncan as well as by beloved niece, Cheryl Anderson and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jane lived a long life and was blessed by a large number of extended family members and devoted friends. Funeral Service Sat. 4/27/19 at 11 a.m. at The Little Ivy Chapel at Fairmount 430 S. Quebec St. Denver, CO 80247. Visit fairmountfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 24, 2019
