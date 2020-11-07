Nelson, Jane Michelle Green



Jane Michelle Green Nelson, born June 3, 1960 in Denver, Colorado sadly passed away the morning of October 31, 2020. Jane grew up in Aurora, Colorado where she attended Smoky Hill High School and meet Randy Carroll whom she was married to for 20 years and had two sons. Jane started her career off as a wire transfer operator for several years and eventually moved on to become the president of Radon Engineering with her husband of 23 years Curtis Nelson. Jane had many enjoyments in her life that included her love of her pets, doing the daily puzzles in the newspaper and spending time with her neighborhood friends. In addition to those, she was an avid Broncos fan who she enjoyed rooting for on Sundays. She really enjoyed the holidays; she especially loved Halloween and would always make it as every bit of fun and spooky as possible. Jane also had the most fun personality; you could always poke fun at her as well as lend her ear and listen to your troubles. Most importantly, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who was always there for them and showered them with as much love as you could possibly want. She will be deeply missed by all her family, friends and all who knew her.

Jane is survived by her husband Curtis Nelson, her two loving sons Aleck and Nathan Carroll and her brothers Edward and Jerry Green. She was also a loving grandmother to three wonderful Grandchildren, Brayden Carroll, Brinley Carroll, Keelin Carroll and Tyler Carroll.





