|
|
Mohan, Jane
Katharine
Aug. 23, 1930 - March 7, 2019
Family and faith lay close to the heart of Jane Katharine Mohan, who died March 7 in Golden. She was 88.
When her beloved cousin, Mary Elaine O'Brien O'Neill died, Jane became the matriarch to her cousin's six children and their offspring. She considered them all her kids, and she remembered each family member's birthday with a card. Jane gave each of Mary Elaine's six children a trip to Washington, D.C., as a high school graduation gift.
Jane was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Denver, to John and Anna Mohan. She graduated from Cathedral High School and the University of Denver. After college graduation, Jane worked at the Federal Center. It was there that Jane was convinced by a friend to apply for a job at the U.S. Department of State. In 1957, they loaded up the car and headed to Washington.
Jane held several jobs at the State Department but spent most of her time as the project initiative manager for the U.S. Agency for International Development, specializing in foreign aid to Latin American countries. While Jane had a degree in history from DU, she also lived history, serving in the State Department for every president from Eisenhower to Reagan, with a first-hand view of President Kennedy's funeral.
After retiring in 1985, Jane returned to Denver where she was involved in volunteer work. She served as president of the Jeanne
Jugan Auxiliary, and was active at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Samaritan House and Mullen Home. A devout Catholic, Jane's faith carried her through difficult life and health ordeals.
Jane loved to travel, going to San Francisco for her high school graduation, taking a Grand Tour of Europe in 1953 with her sister Ann, and taking road trips to Nags Head every summer with her DC friends. The panda bears at the National Zoo were a favorite attraction. She also was a huge Rockies and Broncos fan.
Jane impressed friends and family with her love of life and her sparkling personality. Caretakers in her last days remarked on her sarcasm, dry sense of humor and kindness.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mary Frances and Ann Mohan.
Survivors include her cousin, Fr. Harry Cronin, CSC, of California; Elaine Bartholomew, Pat O'Neill, Peggy O'Neill-Jones, Anne O'Neill and Kathleen O'Neill, all of Colorado, and Tim O'Neill of North Carolina; their 17 children, 27 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Services are at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with internment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019