Quinette, Jane
Jane M. Quinette, 85, died peacefully on March 29th, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.
Jane was born June 18th, 1933, in San Francisco, California. She was the daughter of Paul and Luella Mockett and grew up in Sausalito, California, with her two younger brothers, Paul and John. The family moved to Kimball, Nebraska, when she was 14.
She graduated from University of Denver in 1956 with a degree in journalism. Her lifelong connection to the university led to the establishment of a scholarship, and support for the Newman Center for the Performing Arts and the Anderson Academic Commons.
She worked as a reporter for the Western Nebraska Observer, then moved back to Colorado in 1958 to work at Otero Junior College in La Junta. She returned to journalism, writing for the Littleton Independent until 1964.
She wed William H. Quinette in 1964. Among the varied interests they shared were photography, folk art, and exploring the many roads across America. They remained married until his death in 2000.
Jane began volunteering at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in 1977, working on the museum's newsletter Bear Pause. Along with her support for museum publications and development, she would continue her volunteer work serving on committees, organizing travel groups, and more, for the next 40 years.
Before college, she took a bus with friends from Nebraska to Mexico, a trip that was the beginning of a lifelong passion for international travel. By the early 1960s, she'd travelled throughout Europe and beyond, to Russia, India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Greece, and Morocco. Her love of history led her to places such as Machu Picchu in Peru, Petra in Jordan, and Roman ruins in Libya. Jane and Bill travelled to China in the late 1970s when it opened to tourism. She had particular affection for the culture and archaeology of Mexico and Britain, and she returned to them many times over the decades. With her trip to Antarctica in 2006, she accomplished her goal of visiting all seven continents.
Known to her many friends around the world for her bright smile and easy humor, a curiosity fed by her love of reading, and her generous character, she will be greatly missed.
Jane is survived by her son Brian Quinette of Denver, and her son Glen Quinette, daughter-in-law Jessica Wiswall-Quinette, and granddaughter Charlotte Jane Quinette of Seekonk, Massachusetts.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019