Houston, Jane S.

February 26, 1936 - September 24, 2020



Jane's license plate says it all, 'Glad2Be.' She looked for and focused on the good and positive in all situations and people. Her extraordinary happiness and kindness defined all 84 years of her life.

Born February 26th, 1936 in Fort Morgan, CO to Jesse and Luella Snodgrass, Jane excelled in school at the University of Colorado, Boulder and earned a degree in Journalism. She worked for the Broomfield Star in advertising, then joined the public relations team at Tracey-Locke, and later started her own business.

Jane married William M. Houston Feb. 20, 1960 in Fort Morgan. On their anniversary this year, life-long friends gathered to celebrate their 60 years together.

Jane volunteered with Denver Junior League, was the first president of Denver Girls, and president of the Denver Woman's Press Club. She helped lead the club's effort to keep ownership of the historic Burr home on Logan Street, which continues today.

A Master Gardener through study and practice, she created an ever-changing backyard portrait of color and beauty. She loved art and the whimsy of animal sculptures.

Jane is survived by husband Bill, daughters Corrie Vaus (Steve), Jill Athenour (Tom), grandchildren Anna and Jacob Vaus and Danny and Kate Athenour, and sister Linda Jourgensen.

Donations in Jane's memory can be made to the Denver Woman's Press Club, 1325 Logan St., Denver CO 80203.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store