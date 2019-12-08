|
|
Sayre, Jane
Aug. 4, 1933 - Nov. 29, 2019
Jane Sayre passed away Nov. 29th at age 86 in Littleton. She was born in New Orleans to Nicholas and Yvonne Clesi and graduated from Academy of the Holy Angels before working at Jantzen Swimwear. In October 1957, she married Robert H. Sayre (Bob). The couple moved to Houston, Texas, where two sons, Robert (Rob) and Eric (Rick), were born, before settling in Colorado in 1961, where sons Michael and Kevin were born. She remained in the family home in Bow Mar South for 56 years until her death. Jane was known for her incredible cooking, inspired by her New Orleans roots, and for her devotion to her family and her religious faith. After raising her boys, she worked as Bob's secretary for Ohio Brass Company. Jane was preceded in death by son Kevin (3 days old), granddaughter Tishina, and husband, Bob. She is survived by her sons, Rob of Denver, Rick (Kiki) of Denver, and Michael of Littleton; sisters Yvonne Rouchell and Betty Poché of New Orleans and their families; and granddaughter Becca of Chicago. A funeral mass will be held on Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Littleton. Details at OlingerChapelhill.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 8, 2019