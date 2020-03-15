|
Bonardi, Jane Wilfley
1929 - 2020
Jane Bonardi passed away in Denver, Colorado on February 7, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born on January 1, 1929, in Denver to Elmer and Margaret Wilfley. The Wilfley family have a rich history in Colorado mining and her grandfather, Arthur was an entrepreneur and inventor of mining equipment and pumps that are still in use today. Jane was preceded in death by her brothers George (Jack), Arthur and Bob, and her sister Patsy.
Jane was married to Denver architect Earl Anderson in 1950 who passed away in 1998. They are survived by daughter Carol Browning and her husband Jeff and their two sons David and Steve Anderson, granddaughter Alex Browning and grandson William Anderson. Later she married Bruce Bonardi where they moved to Hartsdale, NY.
Jane graduated from Kent Denver high school and later Briarcliff Woman's College in New York. She also attended the University of Colorado where she met Earl. Jane received a BA from the University of Denver in 1955.
While living in Denver Jane was an active member of the Junior League of Denver where she was a liaison for international dignitaries. She was a Life Master in bridge and taught bridge for over forty years both in New York and Denver. While married to Bruce, they shared a passion for traveling the world. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020