Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Northern Hills Church
5061 E. 160th Avenue
Brighton, CO
1953 - 2019
Janet Irene Anderson was born on November 8. 1953 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She became a Registered Nurse in 1981, dedicated and tirelessly caring for her patients. She volunteered at the Adams County Animal Shelter, de-matting, grooming, training and socializing dogs so they could be adopted. She fostered over 100 dogs at home, while owning her own dogs and cats. Janet went to be with Jesus Christ on September 26, 2019 after a brave and determined struggle with non-smoker's lung cancer. She is survived by her aunt, Sylvia Myren, siblings Diane, David and Jeffery Anderson, four cousins, four nieces, seven nephews and two grandnephews, Janet's memorial service will be held at Northern Hills Church, 5061 E. 160th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado on October 10 at 10 a.m.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019
