Janet Carson
1931 - 2020
Janet L Carson, 89, passed away the morning of April 28, 2020, at Porter Adventist Hospital of Denver. She was born January 2, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Petuce (Paul) J. Averiett and Bertha M. (Gladman) Averiett and was wed to Samuel (Sam) R. Carson, Jr., on October 30, 1948.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her late husband of 65 years. Mourning her passing are her children; Dawn (Charles) Naville, Darwyn (David) Nairne Carson, Samuel R. (Shelley) Carson-III, Eric Carson, Mark Carson, Robyn (Regis) Donovan, Martin Carson, grandchildren; Nicole Naylor, Matthew Roberts, Desmond Donovan, Blaine Donovan, Stevan Carson, Shelby Carson, great-grandchildren; Mariana Naylor, Luke Naylor, Anayla Roberts, Marley Roberts, her brother; Robert R. Averiett of Akron, OH and a host of relatives and friends.
Cherished memories of her will be, forever, held in our hearts and minds.
A private service will be held on Friday 8th May 2020, 12 Noon at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 1091 South Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80246.
Please visit the web address below for full obituary




Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
12:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
