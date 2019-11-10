|
|
|
Laudel, Janet Catherine Marturello
Janet Laudel, of Denver, CO, age 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on October 30, 2019.
Services will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 7595 Federal Blvd, Westminster, with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass at 10 a.m. Reception immediately following.
Janet was born in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Anthony and Mary Marturello on January 4, 1937. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Des Moines. She married John F. Laudel on October 13, 1956. She raised ten children, while working for the Denver Post and Lohf Shaiman Jacobs Hyman & Feiger PC, retiring at the age of 72.
Janet is preceded in death by her mother and father, Anthony and Mary Marturello, her son Michael, and her son-in-law James Kaufman.
Janet is survived by the father of her ten children, John Laudel; children, Mary Laudel Gray, and her husband Tom, Jim and his wife Sherri, Teresa Settergren, and her husband Randy, Dan, and his wife Carla, Bob, Tom, Bill, and his wife Lori, Kate Feinsod, and her husband David, and Julie Laudel Kaufman. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, Adam, Ryan and his wife Nereida, Jared, Joshua, Tori, Aubrey, Tony, Andrew, Alek, Gwendolyn, Elizabeth, Mia, Sydney, Max, and Sam. She is also survived by her three great grandchildren, Adalynn, Niko, and Michael. Janet also leaves behind her beloved Anita and Don, as well as her many lovely lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Support Services, 846 E. 18th Ave., Denver, CO 80218 and/or the Little Sisters of the Poor (https://littlesistersofthepoordenver.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/GiftinMemoryHonorOf/donate).
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019