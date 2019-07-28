|
|
Decker, Janet
July 12, 1938 - July 4, 2019
Our sister, Janet left us July 4 . She died in her home surrounded by her loving caretakers Desi, Cookie and Kevin. She and her twin sister were born in Brookville, PA Hospital. The children of Henry and Sara Decker, Clarion, PA. She graduated from Clarion Limestone High School 1956 and Clarion University 1960. She moved to Denver 55 years ago. She taught science in Denver and Adams County public schools. After retiring she was a docent at the Denver Zoo. She also was a biker and did bike tours with Ride the Rockies. She volunteered at the Cat Care Society and the Audubon Society. She hiked and skied with her many friends. She is survived by her twin sister Jean Leety (Richard), Carbondale, CO; her sister Ruth Williams Callen (William), San Jose, CA; two nephews Doug Williams (Mary), Clancy, MT, Matt Williams (Clare), York, PA; great nephews Charlie Williams, Clancy, MT, Connor MacDonald, Denver; great nieces Grace Williams, York, PA, Sarah Rubino, Bethlehem, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held August 3 at her home 2- 4 PM.
Published in Denver Post on July 28, 2019