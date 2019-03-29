Denver Post Obituaries
Aspen Mortuary
6370 Union Street
Arvada, CO 80004
(303) 422-8882
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel Biblical Church
9785 W. 9th Ave.
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Kristopeit, Janet

Janet Kristopeit, 82, entered the gates of heaven on Friday, March 22, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Phillip; her daughter Karen Kristopeit-Parker and her husband Robert, sister Sally Becker and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin and grandson Gregory. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 4:00 pm at Bethel Biblical Church, 9785 W. 9th Ave., Lakewood.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
