1/1
Janet Lynn Harrison
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison, Janet Lynn
6/4/1942 - 11/9/2020

Janet Lynn Harrison passed away on November 9, 2020. Janet is remembered by all who knew her as a kind, caring, generous person whose greatest joy was giving to others. She was hard-working, selfless, and a true helper. Janet loved to cook, knit, crochet, and to share what she made with family, friends, and those in need.

Born in Dearborn, Michigan on June 4, 1942, Janet grew up under the Hollywood sign in a house on the hill with her sister, Judi, her brother, Stanley, and her mother, Lorene. Janet moved to Colorado in 1971 and spent the majority of her life in the metro area. Janet retired from the City of Westminster after 30 years; she will be remembered by her friends there as hard working and sincere.

Janet is survived by her husband, Bill Snow, sister, Judi Scott, her children, Jim, Jeff (Reyna), and Jerry (Nancy) Weaver, her grandchildren Lisa Marie Weaver, Kaylee (Colt) Warren, Sara Weaver, Jake Weaver, and Emma Weaver, and her great granddaughter, Vega Lorene Warren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate/, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved