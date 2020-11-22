Harrison, Janet Lynn
6/4/1942 - 11/9/2020
Janet Lynn Harrison passed away on November 9, 2020. Janet is remembered by all who knew her as a kind, caring, generous person whose greatest joy was giving to others. She was hard-working, selfless, and a true helper. Janet loved to cook, knit, crochet, and to share what she made with family, friends, and those in need.
Born in Dearborn, Michigan on June 4, 1942, Janet grew up under the Hollywood sign in a house on the hill with her sister, Judi, her brother, Stanley, and her mother, Lorene. Janet moved to Colorado in 1971 and spent the majority of her life in the metro area. Janet retired from the City of Westminster after 30 years; she will be remembered by her friends there as hard working and sincere.
Janet is survived by her husband, Bill Snow, sister, Judi Scott, her children, Jim, Jeff (Reyna), and Jerry (Nancy) Weaver, her grandchildren Lisa Marie Weaver, Kaylee (Colt) Warren, Sara Weaver, Jake Weaver, and Emma Weaver, and her great granddaughter, Vega Lorene Warren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate/
, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.