Van Ackeren, Janet M.
Nov. 18, 1951 - May 12, 2019
Janet M. Van Ackeren (nee Oster), 67, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Whiting, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Janet was born on November 18, 1951 to William and Pauline "Linda" (Palko) Oster. She was the beloved wife of Tim Van Ackeren; loving mother of Ryan and Kaylyn Van Ackeren; devoted sister of Patricia Turpin and Nanci Jakovich; cherished aunt of Bryan and Shawn Turpin, Olivia Brighton and Megan Floyd; and many dear cousins.
Janet was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1969. She was a retiree of the Amoco Oil Company with service both in Chicago and Denver. She loved going to the mountains, especially Grand Teton National Park, watching her "Cubbies," Rockies, and the Denver Broncos. She was a beautiful soul who loved to laugh and talk for hours about everything. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church (9405 W. Florida Ave. Lakewood, CO) at 11am on Friday, June 14, 2019. All are welcome.
Published in Denver Post from June 13 to June 14, 2019
