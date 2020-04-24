Janet McDonald Sanderson
McDonald Sanderson, Janet 7/1/1936 - 4/18/2020 Janet Myrtle McDonald Sanderson, 83, of Denver, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born July 1, 1936 to Myrtle and George McDonald Sr., little sister to George McDonald Jr. Janet was a devoted and loving matriarch and is survived by two daughters, Kelli and Jill; granddaughters, Megan and Madeline; grandsons Lucaus and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Alexis, Giuseppe and Lincoln. Upon graduation at North High School, Janet went to CU Boulder and landed at Denver Public Schools where she taught 2nd grade at Traylor Academy for 25 years. She was a clever storyteller with a sense of humor and embodied a rare gift of seeing only the good in everyone that crossed her path. A woman of many words, stories and memories... some factual and others not so factual, she was certain to make anyone laugh. She reminisced often about her childhood days; causing trouble on Tennyson with her dear friend Jackie and working as a soda girl at Federal Theater. Janet had a knack for making everyone feel like family, from Sunday dinners with Edith to always keeping an open door to her home, she welcomed anyone in for dinner, a chuckle, or a place to lay their head for a night. Janet was truly an incredible soul whose impact will forever be felt by the family and friends that love her dearly; she was a selfless woman whose passing has left a hole; her ability to love, sacrifice, provide, accept and forgive will forever be lessons to all she knew. A Celebration of Life will occur a year from now due to gathering restrictions. Please visit www.janetsanderson.com for more details. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to Denver Public Schools Foundation, https://dpsfoundation.org

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020.
