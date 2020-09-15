Allan, Janice

May 16, 1937 - August 13, 2020



Janice Alberta Allan, 83, of Rocklin, CA, passed away in her son's home on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020.

Born May 16, 1937 in Denver, CO to Paul and Hyacinth Rhody, with sister Elaine Bell.

Janice was a graduate of University of Denver and member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She worked as a Blood Bank Specialist until her retirement to Florissant, CO. Janice moved to Rocklin with her son's family where she remained until her passing.

Janice was an active member of the Pike's Peak Historical Society, and Territorial Daughters of Colorado, with a love for travel, quilting and her dear cats.

She is survived by her sons Scott Allan and Bryan Allan, along with many grand and great grandchildren.

Jan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Florissant Cemetery in Florissant, CO. In lieu of flowers, Jan's family requests donations be made in her honor to the ASPCA.





