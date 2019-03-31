Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Holly Creek Fellowship Hall
5500 E. Peakview Ave.
Centennial, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Carstenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lee Jones (Hoffman) Carstenn


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Lee Jones (Hoffman) Carstenn Obituary
Carstenn, Janice Lee Jones (Hoffman)

Janice Lee (Hoffman) Jones Carstenn died March 23rd. Born in 1926 in Detroit, Michigan, a graduate of Michigan State University, a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1960 moved to Waukesha, WI with her husband, Shelby Forsythe Jones, who died in 1971. She and her late husband, Theodore Edward Carstenn, retired to Sanibel Island, Florida in 1984. She has resided in Centennial, Colorado since 2006. She leaves behind her sons James Hoffman Jones (Sandi) and Schuyler Andrew Jones (Allison) and grandsons Andrew, Benton and Carstenn. Sons Terry Carstenn (Vicki), Todd Carstenn (Mary) and grandsons Jared and Dustin.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 3pm at the Holly Creek Fellowship Hall, 5500 E. Peakview Ave. Centennial, CO 80121.
If you wish, Memorials may be made to "Ding" Darling Wildlife Society, P.O. Box 565, Sanibel, Florida 33957 or at https://www.dingdarlingsociety.org/, or the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton Renovation Fund: http://littletonpresbyterian.org, 1600 W. Littleton Blvd. Littleton, CO 80120.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.