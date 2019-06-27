|
Winter, Janice Lee
On Monday June 24, 2019 at 7:10 pm, Janice Lee Winter of Aurora, Colorado passed away. Janice was born on July 3, 1940 in Vancouver, Canada. Her family and tribe of friends will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her husband Samuel. Samuel and Janice were a loving couple married for 54 years who traveled the world together. Janice is also survived by her brother Gordon Howie(Liz), her sisters Dalene Howie and LuAnn Howie, many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Janice was predeceased by her parents Hugh and Pearl Howie and her brother George Howie(Patty).
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11 am at All Saints Lutheran Church-15625 E Iliff Avenue Aurora,Colorado 80013. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to All Saints Food Pantry.
Heaven got an angel with Janice. Everyone that knows her will tell you she was the most joyful, caring, upbeat, generous person that they had ever met. And that smile?! Just glorious.
Published in Denver Post on June 27, 2019