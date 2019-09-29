Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Thrive Church,
2820 West 92 nd Avenue
Federal Heights,, CO
Janice Sue Britt


1940 - 2019
Janice Sue Britt Obituary
Britt, Janice Sue

Janice Sue Britt, 79, of Arvada, CO died Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Boulder, CO on August 29, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Burnell and Mildred Ingram. Janice was a member of Thrive Church in Westminster, CO and was a woman of her faith. She enjoyed drinking her chillers and frappés. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law who enjoyed being with her family and loved pets. She also enjoyed taking walks, sunbathing, family vacations, and was a big fan of the Denver Broncos.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Sandy Deterts (Rocky); grandchildren, Dustyn Westover (Lenna), Tanisha Castro (Max), and Anthony Clapes; great-grandchildren, Mossimo Castro, Abbigal Castro, Elijah Castro, and Mason Clapes; brother, Donald Ingram; nephew, D. R. Ingram; her bird, Chelsea; and her grand-dog, Roxie.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by Sandy's father, Donald Ray Britt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 3, 2019 at The Thrive Church, 2820 West 92nd Avenue, Federal Heights, CO 80260 with a receiving of friends to follow.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
