Taylor-Perry, Janie Joyce Janie Joyce Taylor-Perry passed away April 16, 2020. She was born June 1, 1944 to Oscar Taylor and Ocie Marie Glazier-Taylor in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Both parents are deceased. Janie moved to Denver with her family in 1956 where she attended Cole Jr. High School, graduated from Manual High School and continued her education at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Always enthusiastic, she was active in her Community and church where she directed the Youth Choir, produced fashion shows and Holiday plays with the children. Among her many talents, Janie was a published writer and Artist. Janie became a Real Estate Broker and operated her own company, Janie's Real Estate and Investments, for a number of years. But her real love lay in helping to develop and educate children. With her parents she opened and operated Watch Care Day Care. There she taught children as young as 3 years old to read; elementary mathematics; recite the preamble to the Constitution; and name all the presidents of the United States from George Washington to the then current president in office. But she felt defeated because when the children left her Day Care there was no continuation of such learning. After much prayer and thought, in 1985 she made the leap to open Watch Care Academy which continued to 8th grade. There she brought in professionals and students were taught French under Mrs. Stevens; introduced to broadcasting with some becoming licensed, (Thanks to radio station KDKO); Avionics, under Mr. Wheeler; Robotics , where they learned to read schematics and more. In addition a two week session of Charm School was a must each year. Though she had no children, she Mothered hundreds. Janie was passionate about their being mentally competitive, articulate, and knowledgeable about their cultural roots. She operated the school for over 32 years before retiring. In 1982, she married Mr. Willie C. Perry. Both were avid Bronco fans who wouldn't let a little thing like weather keep them away. They were constant companions until his death in 2014. Janie is survived by 1 sister, a host of family members and friends, and the Watch Care Family.

