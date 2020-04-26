Janie Joyce Taylor-Perry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor-Perry, Janie Joyce Janie Joyce Taylor-Perry passed away April 16, 2020. She was born June 1, 1944 to Oscar Taylor and Ocie Marie Glazier-Taylor in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Both parents are deceased. Janie moved to Denver with her family in 1956 where she attended Cole Jr. High School, graduated from Manual High School and continued her education at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Always enthusiastic, she was active in her Community and church where she directed the Youth Choir, produced fashion shows and Holiday plays with the children. Among her many talents, Janie was a published writer and Artist. Janie became a Real Estate Broker and operated her own company, Janie's Real Estate and Investments, for a number of years. But her real love lay in helping to develop and educate children. With her parents she opened and operated Watch Care Day Care. There she taught children as young as 3 years old to read; elementary mathematics; recite the preamble to the Constitution; and name all the presidents of the United States from George Washington to the then current president in office. But she felt defeated because when the children left her Day Care there was no continuation of such learning. After much prayer and thought, in 1985 she made the leap to open Watch Care Academy which continued to 8th grade. There she brought in professionals and students were taught French under Mrs. Stevens; introduced to broadcasting with some becoming licensed, (Thanks to radio station KDKO); Avionics, under Mr. Wheeler; Robotics , where they learned to read schematics and more. In addition a two week session of Charm School was a must each year. Though she had no children, she Mothered hundreds. Janie was passionate about their being mentally competitive, articulate, and knowledgeable about their cultural roots. She operated the school for over 32 years before retiring. In 1982, she married Mr. Willie C. Perry. Both were avid Bronco fans who wouldn't let a little thing like weather keep them away. They were constant companions until his death in 2014. Janie is survived by 1 sister, a host of family members and friends, and the Watch Care Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
Prays and my sincere condolences to the family of Sis. Janie Perry. I remember her from Union Missionary Baptist Church under the Leadership of Pastor Walker and Pastor Bowman. Her singing in the Chancel Choir, and working with the youth. I had the opportunity to teach at Watch Care Academy for a school year under her leadership. She was a visionary and believed in educating the whole-child. Not just books only. Gods blessings to her family. ✝❤
Tina Green
Friend
Jamie was a remarkable woman. Determined, fiercely independent and always completely devoted to the children entrusted to her. Watch Care was a place that inspired thousands of people with the knowledge that so much is possible with love and high expectations.
Alex Cranberg
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved