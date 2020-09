Lesser, Janine Maree

01/15/46 - 09/04/20



The family of Janine Maree Lesser (nee: Kittel) announces her peaceful passing on September 4, 2020 at the age of 74, from lung cancer. Lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tracy Young (Lee); grandson, Deven; sisters, Valerie Kittel and Shannon Jacobs; niece, Dylan Schneider; and nephews, Stephen and David Kittel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Dr. Allen Cohn and staff at Rocky Mountain Cancer Center for their compassionate care.





