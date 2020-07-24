1/
Jason Fultz
Fultz, Jason

Jason was a wonderful man a devoted partner and a cherished son and son-in-law. He was more than willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, especially family. The thing he looked forward to most was being a great dad. He leaves his daughter a legacy of the good that shows you can make a difference in people's lives by being there and by lending a hand. Jason leaves behind his partner Angelina, their daughter Scarlett Rose, his father Clyde (Ray), his brother Billy, his stepmother Sharon, his mother Ginger, and his mother in law Lisa along with six aunts two uncles and numerous cousins. He will be greatly missed.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
